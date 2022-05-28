A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has withdrawn from the party’s presidential election, endorsing Atiku Abubakar, as his preferred choice.
The withdrawal came after three aspirants withdrew from the race.
Peter Obi, a former Anambra State governor, resigned from the party announcing his withdrawal from the presidential race.
Two other aspirants – Hayatudeen Mohammed and Nwachukwu Anakwenze – withdrew from the race.
Mr Tambuwal is one of the 15 aspirants cleared by the party’s screening committee to contest for the position.
The ongoing convention is expected to produce the next flag bearer of the party for the 2023 presidential election.
Mr Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, is a two-term governor of Sokoto State.
He said he took the decision to withdraw from the race to avoid discord within the party.
