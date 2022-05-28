The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention will hold as scheduled, its spokesperson, Debo Ologunnagba, has said.

The party said it has since commenced the process of electing its presidential candidate.

The statement comes amid speculations that the party is considering postponing the primary to a later date.

As of 1:30 p.m., the party has not commenced the convention.

Although delegates are present at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, where the convention is scheduled to take place, there are very little signs that the event will commence soon.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the leadership of the party and some governors have been in a meeting that will decide whether or not the convention will hold.

The delay is not unrelated to INEC’s decision on Friday to shift the deadline for political parties to elect candidates, to June 9.

Shortly after the announcement, the All Progressives Congress (APC), moved the dates for its national convention from May 29 and 30 to June 7 to 9.

Mr Ologunnagba, however, dismissed speculations that the event will be postponed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP states in very clear terms that it has not postponed its 2022 Special National Convention. The 2022 Special National Convention of the PDP is on course as scheduled today, Saturday May 28, 2022 and there is no contemplation whatsoever for postponement.

“The PDP as a party of due process has since commenced processes to elect our Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections in line with our mission to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule,” the statement read in part.

The PDP, he said, remains focused and will not be distracted by shenanigans of the All Progressives Congress (APC), “which is desperate to orchestrate uncertainties, derail the electoral process and subvert the will of the people in the 2023 general elections.”

He said aspirants, delegates and members of the party, are set for the convention which will deliver a presidential candidate “who will be the choice of majority of Nigerians in the 2023 general elections.”

The PDP therefore urged Nigerians to disregard and completely discountenance suggestions that the convention has been postponed.

“The APC is fighting a lost battle as its resort to manipulations and underhand dealings can never sway Nigerians in their determination to vote out the APC in 2023 and commence the rebuilding of our nation on the platform of the PDP,” the statement said.

The event is expected to run till the early hours of Sunday.

