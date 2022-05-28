Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, one of the presidential aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has pulled out of the race.

He said his decision to withdraw from the race, which he said has been “obscenely monetized,” was made after wide consultations.

He made this known in a statement dated May 27 where he said efforts to forge a consensus which would have facilitated a seamless emergence of a candidate, could not be achieved.

The investment banker also said he did not join the race for personal gains and inordinate ambition, but to serve the country.

“I joined the contest as a democrat, with an open mind to keenly contest and accept the result of a process that is fair, credible and transparent.

“It is therefore based on personal principles and with great humility that have decided after wide consultations to withdraw from this contest which has been obscenely monetized,” he said.

Mr Hayatu-Deen was one of the 17 aspirants who got the PDP presidential form for N40 million each. He was cleared by the party’s screening committee.

His withdrawal comes days after another contender, Peter Obi, withdrew from the race and resigned from the PDP. Mr Obi cited recent developments in the party as his reason for leaving. He later joined the Labour Party.

Mr Hayatu-Deen’s plan “to ensure that the great potential that had become the hallmark of Nigeria’s development paradigm, should be actualised during his presidency” would be put on hold.

He said he had planned to make Nigeria the continental economic powerhouse which would guarantee high quality of life to the vast majority of our citizens.

He also said he planned to end insecurity and the incessant university strikes – some of the reasons that compelled him to enter the political space “in order to provide tangible solutions to these problems.”

While he thanked his supporters, he promised to avail himself at all times to ensure victory of the party.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023