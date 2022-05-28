All is set for the Special National Convention of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Weeks of preparations that involved controversies, meetings, threats, lobbying, promises, and even defections, have led to this day where elected delegates will choose a candidate to fly the party’s flag at the 2023 presidential election.

Party delegates, officials, journalists and other accredited participants are gathering at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, venue of the primary.

The Chairman of the Convention Organising Committee, David Mark, said preparations for the primary have been made and the party expects a smooth, transparent and credible convention.

About 811 delegates elected from across the country are expected to vote at the convention where they will pick from a list of 14 aspirants in the race.

Initially, 17 aspirants purchased the party’s nomination form at N40 million each but two – Cosmas Ndukwe, a former lawmaker, and Nwachukwu Anakwenze, a US-based medical doctor – were disqualified by the screening committee.

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and top contender for the position, resigned his membership of the PDP on Tuesday.

The 14 other cleared aspirants have since been meeting party delegates, governors and leaders across the country.

They are Tariela Oliver, the only female among them; Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and investment banker Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Others are two former senate presidents, Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim; former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose; and a publisher, Dele Momodu. Also in the race are a pharmacist, Sam Ohabunwa; Charles Ugwu and Chikwendu Kalu.

The aspirants are from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, reflecting the party’s decision to jettison zoning and throw the primary open.

PREMIUM TIMES is on ground at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja venue of the convention to bring you live updates of the event.

