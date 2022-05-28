Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, has postponed it’s presidential primary to June 6 to 8.

The primary was initially scheduled to hold between May 29 and 30.

“Following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s extension of deadline for the submission of list of candidates by political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby postpones its Special Convention for Presidential Primary from Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022 to Monday, 6th – Wednesday, 8th of June, 2022,” APC spokesperson Felix Morka said in a Sunday statement.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the electoral commission, INEC, had postponed the deadline for the submission of candidates from June 3 to June 9.

Details later…

