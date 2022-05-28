Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, has postponed it’s presidential primary to June 6 to 8.
The primary was initially scheduled to hold between May 29 and 30.
“Following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s extension of deadline for the submission of list of candidates by political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby postpones its Special Convention for Presidential Primary from Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022 to Monday, 6th – Wednesday, 8th of June, 2022,” APC spokesperson Felix Morka said in a Sunday statement.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that the electoral commission, INEC, had postponed the deadline for the submission of candidates from June 3 to June 9.
ALSO READ: Traffic tips for Abuja commuters as APC, PDP conduct presidential primaries
Details later…
WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Why women cheat: what every Nigerian man should know