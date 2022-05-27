A few days after he quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has joined the Labour Party.

Mr Obi announced his decision to join the Labour Party Friday evening on his official Twitter account.

“…I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family. I invite all Nigerians to join me in taking back our country. Be assured that I’ll never let you down,” he wrote.

I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths who have joined me in the mission of taking back and reuniting Nigeria. This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator. pic.twitter.com/Tes70U5EmJ — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) May 27, 2022

Mr Obi is expected to continue his presidential ambition on the Labour Party platform.

Before he left the PDP, Mr Obi was one of the 15 presidential aspirants cleared by the PDP to vie for its presidential ticket.

