The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted 13 committees ahead of its Special National Convention scheduled for May 28 and 29.

The committees are the National Convention Organising Committee to be headed by former Senate President, David Mark, with Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi as the deputy chairman and former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, as the secretary.

The committee comprises 113 members.

Mr Mark has also been named chairman of the Electoral Sub-Committee, with Bayelsa State Governor, Diri Douye, as his deputy and Ibrahim Shema as the secretary of the 183-member committee.

For the Finance Sub-Committee, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki was named the chairman, with Ahmed Makarfi as his deputy and Daniel Woyengikuro as the secretary. The panel consists of 19 members.

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishiaku, is to head the 23-member Special Duties committee, with Abdulfatah Ahmed as the deputy and Awwal Tukur as the secretary.

The PDP also named former Enugu State governor, Okwesilieze Nwodo as head of the Medical committee with Sham Zagbayi as his deputy and Dan Orbih as secretary. This panel consists of 83 members.

For Venue and Protocol Committee, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, will head the 155-member panel, with Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu as his deputy, Ekiti senator, Biodun Olujimi as secretary and Abdulrahman Mohammed as deputy secretary.

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, will head the Security committee with former police inspector-general, Solomon Arase, as his deputy. a retired general, Alhaji Saad, will serve as secretary and Gurama Bawa will be the deputy secretary. The panel comprises 55 members.

Former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, has been named the chairman of the Transport Committee, with Enugu senator, Ike Ekweremadu as his deputy. The FCT senator, Philip Aduda, will serve as secretary of the 124-member panel with Simon Danjuma as the deputy secretary.

For the Publicity Sub-Committee, Jerry Gana, was named chairman, with Emmanuel Ibeshi as deputy and PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Olonunnagba, as secretary of the 179-member panel.

Former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, will lead the Accommodation committee with Taofeek Arapaja as the deputy. While ex-lawmaker, Zainab Kure will serve as secretary and Chikwere Okereke is the deputy secretary.

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, will head the Accreditation sub-committee, with Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri as deputy and Umar Bature as secretary of the 138-member panel.

The PDP’s women leader, Stella Effah-Attoe, will head the Entertainment and Welfare Committee with Niki Abdulrahman as the deputy. Chidi Onyemelukwe has been maned the secretary of the 177-member committee, with Hajara Wanka as the deputy secretary.

While the party’s national secretary, Sam Anyawu, will head the Secretariat Committee with Setonji Kosheode as the deputy. Gurama Bawa and Bruno Ekwelem are the secretary and deputy secretary of the 41-member panel respectively.

The party appears ready for the convention which will see elected delegates elect a presidential flagbearer for the party in the 2023 general poll.

Already, a major contender in the race, Peter Obi, has resigned from the party, citing recent developments that have made it impossible for him to continue.

His resignation now leaves only 14 aspirants in the race.

See the full list of members of the committees.

