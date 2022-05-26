The gunmen who abducted passengers on a Kaduna-bound train have released another video of the abductees.

In the recent photo, the hostages were pleading with the Nigerian authorities to come to their rescue.

This is the fourth time bandits are releasing video or pictorial evidence that the abductees are alive.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the bandits planted explosives on the rail track and immobilised the train around Katari and Rijana axis on the 28 of March.

At least nine people were killed in the attack while several others were injured.

The Nigerian government said it doing its best to rescue the abducted passengers but 56 days later only the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan and a pregnant woman have been released by the gunmen.

The video clip

In the 2 minutes and 39 seconds video, six of the captives – three men and three women – were shown sitting and kneeling on a taurpalin with one gunman standing behind them ordering them to introduce themselves and speak.

One of the hostages said: “My name is Mohammed Dayyabu. We are among those abducted when the Kaduna bound train was attacked. We are calling on the Federal Government, Kaduna state government, non-governmental organisations and international human rights organisations to please accept the conditions laid down by these people who captured us so that we all will go back to our families. Thank you.”

The second person said: “Peace be unto you all. My name is Malam Hassan Sule. I am one of those abducted in the Kaduna Train attack. Please we want you to listen to these people so that they can release us.”

A Pakistani national working in Nigeria was among the abductees.

“My name is Abu Zain Mohammed, I’m working here in Nigeria, but a foreign national, a Pakistani. We were abducted from the Abuja-Kaduna train on 28 March. We are here; 62 in number.The conditions are not very good. So, we’re appealing to the government of Nigeria; the government of Pakistan and the international community to help us,” he said.

The women too spoke in the same vein, calling on the government to accept the conditions set by the bandits.

