The former Enugu State Commissioner for Fnance, Peter Mbah, has won the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held on Wednesday in Enugu.

Mr Mbah polled 790 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chijioke Edeoga, who secured nine votes.

The result was announced by the chairman of the electoral panel appointed by the National Working Committee of the PDP, Sunday Ambuno.

After the withdrawal of about 12 aspirants from the race, only five aspirants participated in the exercise.

A total of 812 delegates were accredited for the exercise. Out of the 807 total votes cast, 804 were valid and three rendered invalid.

Mr Mbah a legal practitioner and businessman, in his acceptance speech after the primary, promised to serve the people with humility and forthrightness adding that he would consolidate on the achievement of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“I want to promise you that I will serve you with humility and moderation. We are going to serve you with openness and inclusiveness. We will also serve you with simplicity and forthrightness,” he said.

Mr Mbah said his election was an affirmation of the founding principle of the PDP.

The elected candidate was full of praise for Mr Ugwuanyi for entrenching democracy in the party.

He described the governor as “a believer of democracy.”

He commended the aspirants who withdrew from the exercise to support his ambition urging them to join forces together to move the party forward.

The legal practitioner also enjoined the delegates and other party faithful to replicate their support in the general elections to ensure victory for the party in the state.

Mr Mbah will be the flag bearer of the party in the state during the governorship election billed to hold on March 11, 2023.

Background

On Tuesday, information went public that Mr Mbah had been anointed by Mr Ugwuanyi, as his successor.

Mr Mbah hails from Nkanu East in Enugu East District, where the party had zoned the governorship ticket.

A few hours after the news filtered that Mr Mbah had been picked as successor, a respected elder statesman and former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, declared Mr Mba as Governor Ugwuanyi’s successor.

With the developments, many governorship aspirants in the race announced their withdrawal from the primary reportedly to support the Mr Mbah.

Some of them include the former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu; former senator representing Enugu East District, Gilbert Nnaji; former chairman of the Enugu State Development Authority, Josef Onoh and businessman Evarest Nnaji, among others.

However, the withdrawal of Mr Ekweremadu did not come as a result of the choice of Mr Mbah as the governor’s successor.

The lawmaker had been raising alarm about attacks on his supporters and, recently, about plans by forces within the party to manipulate the outcome of the primaries to sideline members of his camp.

Mr Ekweremadu, through his loyalists, had contested the outcome of the April 30 delegate election in the state at the Federal High Court, Abuja, but the court did not rule in his favour. It, instead, okayed the list as authentic and valid for the party’s primaries.

During Sunday’s PDP primary elections to elect candidates for the House of Representatives and state assembly, all the aspirants from Mr Ekweremadu’s camp lost in the exercise.

Although the lawmaker had organised a parallel PDP congress where the aspirants were elected, he later announced his withdrawal after meeting with the All Progressive Congress (APC) over a possible switch to the party to pursue his governorship ambition in the state.

