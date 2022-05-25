Kaduna State is the political hub of Northern Nigeria and the former capital from which the late Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, administered the defunct Northern Nigeria as premier.

The state continues to play a significant role in the politics of the North and of Nigeria in general, so interest in its internal politics spread far beyond its boundaries.

Kaduna in the millennium

The state is sharply divided along ethnic and religious lines. Since it became a state in 1967, Kaduna has had 20 governors, nine of them democratically elected while the others were soldiers.

Until the 2019 election, the state had been governed by an unwritten principle that when the governor is a Muslim, the deputy would be a Christian and vice-versa.

In 2019, Governor Nasir El-Rufai broke that tradition when he picked a Muslim woman who was his commissioner of health, Hadiza Balarabe, as his running mate.

2023, many candidates

The APC in Kaduna has managed to avoid a major crisis in the run up to the 2023 elections, unlike the case in previous cycles. This is perhaps because most of the adversaries of Governor El-Rufai have fled the party.

From the look of things, the party’s primary is going to be a coronation for the governor’s anointed aspirant, Uba Sani, who is currently serving as a senator.

The senator is a close ally of Mr El-Rufai, previously serving as the governor’s adviser on political matters between 2015 and 2019.

Declaring his governorship bid at the APC state secretariat along Ali Akilu Road on March 22, Mr Sani said he was out to consolidate the legacy of the governor.

Mohammed Dattijo, Mr El-Rufai’s former chief of staff, had also declared interest in the ticket but the governor asked him to step down for Mr Sani.

Confirming his withdrawal from the gubernatorial race to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Dattijo said he will contest for the Kaduna North senatorial seat, which is presently occupied by Mr Sani.

Hurdles before Uba Sani

However, despite his governor’s backing, the APC primary may not be a cakewalk for Mr Sani.

A former member of the House of Representatives and President Muhammadu Buhari’s in-law, Sani Sha’aban, is challenging Mr Sani in the primary. Obviously, he is not happy about the endorsement of his opponent by the governor.

“I cannot be part of any anointment of a candidate. My children bought the N50 million form to contest. That is not a joke. I will fight for the seat at the primaries,” he said after Mr El-Rufai named his horse in the race.

Mr Sha’aban expects support from politicians close to his in-law, the president. His son is married to Mr Buhari’s last daughter, Hanan Buhari.

A family source told this newspaper he believed that Mr Sha’aban will get a strong backing from the presidency.

But as things stand, it is safe to project that it will be Mr Sani’s day at the APC primaries.

PDP’s many aspirants

The PDP has many aspirants in its gubernatorial race. And unless the party shows dexterity in managing the primary, it may lose some of the losers to other parties after the event.

Among the aspirants is Isah Ashiru, a former member of the House of Representatives who flew the party’s flag in 2019 but lost to Governor El-Rufai at the secondary election. Many observers believe he remains the man to beat at the primary.

The owner of Baze University, Abuja and a former senator, Datti Baba-Ahmed, is also running. He is a popular figure in Kaduna politics and his candidature will bother the APC if he clinches the PDP ticket.

A former governor of Kaduna State, Ramalan Yero, who lost his reelection bid to the APC in 2015, has also returned. He has campaigned vigorously among delegates and other stakeholders for the primary.

There is also the former Accountant-General of the state during the Ahmed Makarfi governorship, Yunusa Saeed.

The popular senator, Shehu Sani, who lost his senatorial seat in 2019 to Uba Sani of the APC, is also in the race for the PDP ticket. Mr Sani decamped to the PDP from the PRP to contest for the governorship seat. He had been in the APC before defecting to the PRP following incessant quarrels with Governor El-Rufai

Another aspirant is a former boss of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Sani Sidi. Mr Sidi lost to Mr Ashiru at the PDP primary in 2019 and decamped to the APC. In late 2021, however, he returned to the PDP.

PDP in the race

According to Hassan Mamman, a PDP chieftain in Kaduna,

it will be a disaster for the PDP not to win Kaduna in 2023.

“I said disaster because this is the right time for us to take the governorship from the APC. But from the look of things, if we are not careful, the choice of candidate will give us away so cheaply to the opposition.

“Obviously, the APC will have a serious problem choosing a candidate, so we should put our house in order and choose the right person”.

Mr Mamman urged a former governor of the state, Ahmed Makarfi, to play a role to ensure the primary is successful.

“Makarfi is the godfather of PDP in Kaduna. His choice will surely be the party’s choice. All delegates should rally around him because he has always been with the party in the state since 1999. He is well respected,” the politician said.

