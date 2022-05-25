Predicting the outcome of the governorship primaries of the two leading political parties in Oyo State may not be too difficult for close observers of events in the state in the last few weeks.

While seven aspirants will take part in the primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on Thursday, two leading aspirants stand out with their intimidating credentials.

But in the state’s ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Seyi Makinde is certain to coast home to renomination, despite the challenge of a former deputy governor of the state.

The contests are among familiar foes in both parties, which have a similar history of internal crises.

However, a political analyst in the state, Biodun Ogidan, said the PDP has been more stable in recent times and better organised than the main opposition APC.

Those contesting for the APC ticket include the party’s candidate in 2019, Adebayo Adelabu; the senator representing Oyo Central, Teslim Folarin; and two governorship aspirants in 2019, Azeez Adeduntan and Akeem Agbaje.

Others are a senior lawyer, Niyi Akintola; Chairman of the board of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Adeolu Akande, and a new entrant into the party, Hakeem Alao.

But in reality, the fight is between Messrs Folarin and Adelabu because their political antecedents place them high above the rest.

Both have considerable followings and popularity within Ibadan, the state capital and largest voting bloc in the state. They both are well-grounded politically, and have deep pockets.

A political reporter in the state, Musiliudeen Atanda, added that the two aspirants can also match each other in political enforcement, or thuggery as he called it.

The APC appears to be emerging from its perennial crisis ahead of the 2023 elections. The realisation that they have to fight together to have any chance of recovering power seems to have tempered the inclination of the leaders for intra-party duels.

The crisis in the former ruling party in the state dated back to the 2018, when two groups held parallel local government congresses and a state congress. That division obviously contributed to the party’s loss in 2019, especially in the governorship election.

The APC has since suffered from being out of government in the state in the last three years.

Following the disastrous showing at the polls in 2019, and after several reconciliation attempts had failed, there is a renewal of hope in the party.

However, a bitter primary may again burn out the party’s energy for the governorship election proper.

“No one will be stepping down for anyone as you can see, let them go to the primaries and slug it out. Whoever emerges as winner will be seen by all,” a party member, Toba Olusegun, said.

Mr Folarin is believed to control APC leadership in the state. He is a long serving senator with entrenched political structures.

Mr Adelabu came close to victory at the last governorship election, which brought Governor Makinde of the PDP to power.

Although the setting in which he got the ticket for the last election has changed, Mr Adelabu believes that he has the majority of the party’s delegates behind him.

In September 2018 when the APC held its governorship primary in Ibadan, most of the aspirants angrily withdrew in the last minute. Their fingers were pointed at the then Governor Abiola Ajimobi who they accused of imposing Mr Adelabu, who had just retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria, as the flag bearer.

Mr Adelabu was virtually nominated unopposed but the setting is completely different now.

“He is financially strong, possesses academic and bureaucratic experience and is popular in his area. But he is deficient in the “Amala” politics, which drives the flow of power, when compared to Mr Folarin,” Mr Adebayo, the journalist who covers political events in Oyo State, said.

But as you can expect of the APC in Oyo, trouble looms in an allegation that the delegates’ list was manioulated. PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately verify the allegation. However, this has become a recurring feature in nearly all the primaries of the party so far.

Gbolarunmi dares Governor Makinde

In the PDP, Governor Makinde and Hazeem Gbolarumi will on Wednesday slug it out. However,beating the governor to the ticket seems too high a mountain to climb for the challenger who has vowed to sack Mr Makinde from office.

Speaking on a programme on Radio Fresh FM 105.9, on Tuesday, Mr Gbolarumi said he would win the primary. The former deputy to the late Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala said Mr Makinde has failed to carry along other members of the party who brought him to office.

His campaign did not dispute the performance of Mr Makinde as governor. In fact, he said the governor has performed well in the last three years and that he would continue from where Mr Makinde would have stopped if he becomes governor.

Not many people consider his ambition as serious enough to seriously bother the governor.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, said in politics, no opponent is a walkover, but his principal has the following of the delegates and the party structure in the state.

According to Mr Adebayo, “The outcome is predictable: we can be sure Gbolarumi will not win.”

That should sound sweet in Mr Adisa’s ears too.

