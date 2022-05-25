A former Anambra State governor and presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Obi, who was considered one of the top contenders for the party’s presidential ticket, is exiting the party less than three days to its presidential primary election.

An aide to the former governor confirmed his exit from the PDP. He however, dismissed speculations that Mr Obi is pulling out of the presidential race thus suggesting that the former governor may contest on another party’s platform.

He also refused to mention Mr Obi’s next move.

“I can confirm that he (Mr Obi) has left the PDP but I cannot confirm that he is no longer in the race. We’ll find that out,” he said.

In a letter seen by this PREMIUM TIMES and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, Mr Obi cited “recent developments” in the party as his reason for leaving.

Dated May 24, in the letter with the title “Resignation from PDP and withdrawal from the presidential contest” Mr Obi noted that the nation’s challenges are deep-rooted.

“…Unfortunately, recent developments within our party makes it impossible for me to continue participating and making constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-rooted and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country.”

Mr Obi assured that his commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm even if the routes differ.

Details later…

