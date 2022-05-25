Like other states in the South-east region, the political atmosphere in Enugu State is tense as the governorship primaries of the three major political parties in the state begin.

But unlike in some states in the region such as Abia and Ebonyi where controversies surround the three-member delegates elections, those held in Enugu State have been less contentious, especially in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in the state.

Apart from the camp of former deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, whose members are accusing the party hierarchy of manipulating the delegates’ election against them, there are no dissenting voices against the emergence of the delegates in the state.

The lawmakers’ loyalists had approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking to nullify the election of the delegates, but PREMIUM TIMES confirmed from a source within the camp that they lost the court case on Tuesday, May 24.

The court ruled that the ward congresses held for the election of the three-member delegates from each of the 260 wards in the state remained valid and that the list should be used to elect the candidates contesting the 2023 elections.

Date for primaries

While the PDP holds its governorship primaries today, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has scheduled its own for Thursday.

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), on the other hand, will hold its primaries on May 29.

PDP: Aspirants and their chances

The ruling party in Enugu, initially, had about 18 aspirants jostling for its 2023 gubernatorial ticket, but two of them were disqualified during the screening exercise.

Of the remaining 16, only four are considered major contenders. They are a former commissioner for environment, Chijioke Edeoga; former deputy senate president, Mr Ekweremadu; former commissioner for finance, Peter Mbah, and former Minister of Power, Barth Nnaji.

A zoning debate had raged in the state but appeared to have been buried recently, although Mr Ekweremadu has been challenging the existence of the arrangement.

In 2021, the three senatorial zones in the state – Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North – held separate rallies where they endorsed the zoning arrangement in the state.

The districts had separately agreed that it was the turn of Enugu East District to produce the next governor in line with justice, equity and fairness. The state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who attended the rallies, favours the arrangement.

But Mr Ekweremadu, who hails from Aninri in Enugu West District, repeatedly kicked against zoning, arguing that there was no such agreement in the state.

The party has, however, zoned the ticket to Enugu East District, even as the lawmaker went ahead to purchase the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms.

The former power minister, Mr Nnaji, had attempted to sell his candidacy on the basis that it would balance zoning and competence, but the PDP did not think the professor of mechanical and industrial engineering has the political clout to garner votes in the general election.

Given his calmness in the state’s political space and not-so-active involvement in state politics, the former minister is unlikely to clinch the ticket.

Elsewhere, the people of Isi-Uzo, a local government area in Enugu East District, have been clamouring for a power shift to the area in 2023 on the basis that the area has long been shortchanged in the power-sharing formula in the state.

“Ka Isi-Uzo Jee”- meaning, Let Isi-Uzo rule- became the hashtag for agitation for the power shift.

The council area was included in Enugu East District some years back, although the people have cultural affiliations with Nsukka, a local government area in Enugu North District.

The coast had appeared clear for Mr Edeoga, who hails from Isi-Uzo Council Area. He had been anointed as successor-designate by the governor to, according to sources, heal the wounds of the perceived marginalisation of the Isi-Uzo people.

But Mr Ugwunayi reportedly made a U-turn on Tuesday and decided to pick Mr Mbah as his final choice ahead of the primaries.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that tensions generated by the governor’s choice of Mr Edeoga may have informed his decision to shop for another successor-designate.

Although Isi-Uzo belongs to Enugu East District where the party had zoned the governorship ticket, stakeholders protested the choice of the council area, arguing that Isi-Uzo is “culturally linked to Nsukka”, which is in Enugu North District, where the incumbent governor, Mr Ugwuanyi, hails from.

According to some of the stakeholders, “giving power to an Isi-Uzo man means that Nsukka is still in power.”

The governor received heavier knocks when information went public that the former commissioner is Mr Ugwuanyi’s cousin, though they come from different local government areas and senatorial districts.

The governor was said to be jittery that opposition parties could accuse him of trying to “install” his family member in Enugu’s Lion Building Government House and, more importantly, use the accusation against the party’s candidate and his (Mr Ugwuanyi) senatorial ambition in 2023.

Some observers also contend that a former governor of the state, who is also a serving senator, pressured the governor to jilt the former environment commissioner and handpick Mr Mbah, who hails from Nkanu East in Enugu East Senatorial District.

A top politician from Mr Ugwuanyi’s camp confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday morning that the governor had settled for Mr Mba as his successor.

“As of this morning, the lot is on Peter Mbah,” the source said.

A few hours later, a newspaper reported that a respected elder statesman and former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, had declared Mr Mbah as Governor Ugwuanyi’s successor. Although it was not clear if he was speaking for the PDP, there are indications that the elder statesman held talks with the governor before the declaration.

Ekweremadu’s survival efforts

During Sunday’s PDP primaries to elect candidates for the House of Representatives and state assembly, all the aspirants from Mr Ekweremadu’s camp lost in the exercise.

Irked by the loss, the lawmaker organised a parallel PDP congress where the aspirants were elected.

But with looming legality questions on the exercise, Mr Ekweremadu, a professor of law, began hunting for an alternative political party on Tuesday, about 24 hours before the scheduled PDP governorship primaries in the state.

Although Mr Ekweremadu reportedly had an interface with APGA recently over a possible defection to the party, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, that the lawmaker later struck a deal with the APC to make a sensational switch to the party along with his loyalists and members of his camp.

APGA: Aspirants and chances

For APGA, four aspirants have been cleared to contest for the party’s governorship ticket in the state.

The four aspirants are Donatus Ozoemena, Emeka Nnamani, Donatus Udeh and former minister of information, Frank Nweke (Jnr.).

Not much is known about the trio of Ozoemena, Nnamani and Udeh, given that they are new entrants into the state’s political environments.

However, Mr Nweke is said to enjoy the support of many party faithful given that he is a known face in politics, particularly at the state level.

Despite defecting to the party in late March from PDP, the former Enugu State chief of staff was speedily cleared by the party’s screening committee, barely one month after.

Also, while Mr Nweke is believed to be a grassroots politician, his co-aspirants are perceived to be people without a history of service in top political positions. This could be another reason for the wide acceptance of the 56-year-old politician in the party.

APC: Aspirants and their chances

About 24 hours ago, the APC had only Uche Nnaji, a consensus candidate, for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

But with the imminent defection of Mr Ekweremadu into the party from PDP, the situation has taken a new twist.

Although this newspaper could not get the details of the lawmaker’s deal with the APC, there were indications that he could be given an automatic APC ticket to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Given that the APC does not enjoy acceptance in the South-east (compared to some other regions of the country), especially in Enugu State, Mr Ekweremadu will face a serious battle to unseat the PDP and end its 23-year dominance in the state in 2023.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023