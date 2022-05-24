The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operatives invaded the Abuja residence of Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of Imo State, because he jumped bail and refused to accept court processes from the commission.

The EFCC said this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Tuesday.

The anti-graft agency said Mr Okorocha jumped an administrative bail he was granted and has also evaded his corruption trial.

“In the circumstances, the Commission is left with no option than to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial,” the EFCC said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how operatives of the EFCC stormed the residence of Mr Okorocha in the Maitama area of Abuja to arrest him on Tuesday.

This medium was gathered from sources at the location that the operatives arrived at Mr Okorocha’s home at about 11:30 a.m.

The former governor is being investigated by the anti-graft agency for allegedly stealing state funds while in office. Now a senator, Mr Okorocha is also a presidential aspirant of the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Mr Okorocha had alleged that the siege at his residence was to prevent him from attending the APC screening exercise for its presidential aspirants.

He said this while briefing journalists during the siege on his house.

The siege was still on at the time of this report.

Read the Press release below

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today May 24, 2022, arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of a former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest.

The move followed the refusal of the former governor to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.

EFCC had on January 24, 2022, filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9billion against Okorocha.

The case was assigned to Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were twice stalled owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.

At the last adjourned date, March 28th, 2022, Justice Ekwo before adjourning until May 30th, 2022, had warned that it was “the last adjournment I shall grant in this matter”.

In the circumstances, the Commission is left with no option than to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial.

