Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have besieged the Abuja residence of a former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the operatives arrived at Mr Okorocha’s Abuja residence in Maitama at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Although most of the operatives seen at the residence were dressed in unmarked clothes and arrived in unbranded vehicles, a source at the EFCC confirmed that they were officials of the commission and were there to arrest Mr Okorocha.

When contacted, an aide to Mr Okorocha, Sam Onwuemeodo, confirmed the situation to PREMIUM TIMES.

He claimed that the EFCC’s action was politically motivated.

“Why today they (EFCC) are coming to prevent his excellence from coming out from his house,” Mr Onwuemeodo said in a phone interview with our reporter

“They are aware that the APC is having their screening in Abuja.”

The EFCC spokesperson could not be reached at the time of this report but a source at the commission said the agency would release an official statement on the matter later today.

Mr Okorocha, who had been questioned by the EFCC in the past, is a presidential aspirant of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC.

He was earlier arrested by the EFCC in April this year at his Abuja residence but was later released on bail.

The EFCC is investigating the former governor for allegedly mismanaging state funds while in office.

Earlier on February 21, the former governor was arrested by the police for unsealing a hotel owned by his wife but which had been shut by the Imo State Government. He was later released.

As of 2:55 p.m., the armed security operatives were still present at Mr Okorocha’s residence at 3 Nyasa Close, off Ontario Crescent, Off Mississippi Street, Maitama, Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide updates in subsequent stories on the matter.

