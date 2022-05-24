From all indications, the governorship primaries in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, promise to be intriguing and interesting. Virtually all the political parties will hold their primaries this week to pick their governorship candidates for the March 11, 2023, main election.

But the primaries of the country’s two major parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) – in the state appear to be drawing more attention. This is not divorced also from the number and calibre of aspirants jostling to pick their tickets. While the PDP will hold its primary on May 25, the APC will conduct its primary the next day, May 26.

In the PDP, the party in power in the state since 1999, 12 aspirants are contesting for the governorship ticket. They were cleared to participate in the primary by the screening committee chaired by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State earlier in the month.

Those cleared are the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori; former Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, David Edebvie; a former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi; the serving Delta South senator, James Manager; Deputy Governor of the state, Kingsley Otuaro; a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Peter Mrakpor; and a former Commissioner for Land, Survey and Urban Development, Fred Majemite.

Others are a former state lawmaker, Ejaife Odebala; a former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Onajite Gift-Edejewhro; Lucky Idike; Chris Iyowaye; and Abel Esievo.

Except for Messrs Manager and Otuaro, who are Ijaws from the Delta South Senatorial District, the other contenders are of the Urhobo ethnic nationality in the Delta Central Senatorial District, which is favoured to produce the next governor in keeping with a gentleman’s agreement to rotate the seat among the three senatorial districts.

But what is most captivating about Wednesday’s contest in the PDP is that it is going to be a remote but straight fight between Mr Okowa, who is rounding off his second term as governor in May 2023, and one of his predecessors, James Ibori.

While Mr Ibori is backing Mr Edebvie, who served under him as commissioner for finance and economic planning, Mr Okowa is backing Mr Oborevwori.

For Mr Ibori, this is a battle he would not want to lose. Should Mr Edevbie fail to clinch the ticket, the former governor might lose political relevance in the state he once bestrode like a colossus.

On the other hand, if Mr Oborevwori loses the primary, Mr Okowa, a former senator, may lose the opportunity to build his own political structure and may lose relevance in Delta politics by the time he concludes his second term in May 2023.

Moves to bring Messrs Ibori and Okowa to agree on a single aspirant have so far failed.

Interestingly, all three – Okowa, Edevbie and Oborevwori – belong to the Ibori political family. The family produced former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and Mr Okowa. It is claimed in some quarters that despite being in prison in London where he was serving a jail term for corruption, Mr Ibori, popularly called “the Odidigborigbo of Africa”, played a key role in the emergence and victory of Mr Okowa as PDP candidate in 2015.

Although many Nigerians may see the former governor as a criminal because of his conviction in the UK and the jail term he served, some people see him as the godfather of Delta politics. This is not only because of his enduring political structure but also because of the perception in the state that none of his successors has measured up in terms of performance.

Apart from Mr Ibori’s backing, Mr Edebvie is also getting the support of the Urhobo Progressives Union (UPU), the apex socio-cultural organisation of the ethnic group.

Besides, Mr Edebvie, who also served as principal secretary to the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, is perceived to have more public service experience than most of the contestants. Unfortunately, he does not have the support of Mr Okowa who, until recently, he served as chief of staff before resigning to join the governorship race.

Mr Edebvie’s pain has become Mr Oborevwori’s gain. Mr Okowa is pulling all strings to see him as his successor, come 2023. Mr Oborevwori is also well-entrenched in Delta politics. He has been a councillor, special adviser to the governor and now speaker of the state House of Assembly. He currently serves as the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

But Mr Oborevwori is currently enmeshed in a scandal. The Douye Diri screening panel of the party, which sat in Port Harcourt, reportedly discovered some discrepancies in the credentials he submitted to it. Although details of the alleged discrepancies have not been made public, it has thrown up a litany of court cases against him.

One of the cases was filed by Kanabe Ovie Duke and Osigidi Amos at the Federal High Court Abuja, asking the court to determine if, “in view of the provisions of Section 177 (d) of the Constitution and the educational certificates and other documents attached to the PDP nomination submitted by Mr Oborevwori, he is qualified to be nominated as gubernatorial candidate of the party.”

Another case was filed by Victor Obianuju and Maize and Associate Farmers at the Federal High Court, Asaba, seeking clarification if PDP and INEC are in order to clear Mr Oborevwori to participate in the primary because of the alleged discrepancies.

The Speaker is believed to be doing everything possible to ward off the allegation. He has allegedly asked his supporters to file a case in court aimed at rescuing him from the mess.

It is not clear if these cases will hamper Mr Oborevwori’s chances in the primary. What is certain is that should he emerge as the PDP candidate, the alleged discrepancies will be a ground for other parties to contest his election in court if he wins the general election. Perhaps, for this reason, some have claimed Mr Okowa may switch support to another aspirant, and that may be Mr Edebvie.

Another aspirant who is also creating waves is Mr Gbagi. One of the things that stand in favour of the former minister is that he started his consultations early enough. Although he does not have the backing of either Mr Ibori or Mr Okowa, Mr Gbagi has received huge support from notable individuals and groups in the state.

Yet Mr Manager and Mr Otuaro are no pushovers too. They are arguing that the rotation of the governorship seat should no longer be on a senatorial district basis but ethnic. But this is hardly flying in a state with many ethnic groups. The Ijaws are in the southern senatorial district with the Isokos and Itsekiris, which produced Mr Uduaghan as governor between 2007 and 2015.

Regardless, the fate of any of the 12 aspirants is in the hands of the elected ad hoc delegates who will be voting in the primary.

The national leadership of the PDP confirmed on Saturday that only democratically-elected delegates are qualified to vote at its primaries and convention by virtue of Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Act. This is in spite of amendments being pushed by the National Assembly to amend the Act to allow statutory delegates to vote.

The APC lone runner

Unlike the PDP where there is an array of aspirants, it is a lone race in the APC. The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, is the only governorship aspirant in the party.

Interestingly, Mr Omo-Agege, also an Urhobo, was a member of the Ibori political family. He had served as executive assistant to the former governor and later commissioner for special duties and secretary to the state government. He ran for governor but lost in the primaries to former Governor Uduaghan then.

Although he has no challenger, the deputy senate president, who got into the Senate on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), is challenged by the deep division and crisis in the state chapter of the party. Some of the prominent APC members in the state such as Great Ogboru, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, former House of Representatives member, Cairo Ojougbo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and others, feel he has hijacked the party.

To ensure a smooth primary on Thursday, Mr Omo-Agege is already reaching out to the aggrieved members of the party. Recently, at a function, the deputy senate president appealed for unity. He has also named former President Goodluck Jonathan’s spokesperson, Ima Niboro, as the spokesperson of his campaign council.

No action in minority parties

Although there are other minority parties in Delta State, not much is heard from them. This has made analysts conclude that the oil-rich state is sliding into a two-party state. Interestingly, some of them participated in the last local government elections.

