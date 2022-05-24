Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has dissolved the state executive council.

Mr Wike also sacked his Chief of Staff, Emeka Woke and his Senior Special Assistant on Protocol, Harold Koko.

This was contained in a statement by the special assistant to the governor on media, Kelvin Ebiri, Tuesday morning.

“Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has dissolved the State Executive Council with effect from Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

“The chief of staff to the governor and senior special assistant (Protocol), have also been relieved of their office,” the statement read in part.

Although no reason was given for the dissolution of the cabinet and sacking of the two senior government officials, there are feelings that it may be connected with governorship ambitions of some of the executive members.

The governor commended the cabinet members for their services and contributions to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Mr Wike, according to the statement, instructed all the former members of the council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

The governor will complete his tenure as governor of the state in 2023.

He has indicated his interest to run for President of Nigeria in 2023 under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Wike has also purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the PDP’s presidential primaries.

