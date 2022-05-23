The family house of the late Musa Yar’Adua has become a Mecca of sorts for presidential aspirants, especially those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As of Sunday, only one of the six PDP presidential hopefuls, who have visited the state to woo delegates, has not visited the family. Even Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) found time for the ‘pilgrimage.’

Only former Senate President Bukola Saraki did not visit the house to meet the matriarch of the family, Dada Aya Yar’Adua, when he visited Katsina State last week.

But aside from him, all the other PDP candidates who have been to Katsina to seek the support of delegates have made a stopover at the house to greet the elderly Dada.

So far, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, governors Bala Muhammad (Bauchi), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) and former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, have all visited the house located deep in the heart of the ancient city.

However, unlike the others, Mr Abubakar had always paid respect to the family house anytime he visited the state.

Mr Abubakar, on Facebook, gave his reason for regularly visiting the Yar’Adua house.

“My visit to Katsina would be incomplete without a stopover at the Yar’Adua family compound. Hajjia Aya Dada Yar’Adua, the mother of my late mentor, Tafida Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and former President Umaru Yar’Adua, has been a mother figure to me since my association with the family. I’m happy to have met her in good condition. She prayed for my success and peace and unity to return to our dear country. -AA,” he wrote.

The Yar’Adua family

The extended – and now popular Yar’Adua family, was started by a former Minister of Establishment, Nigerianisation and Training and later minister of Lagos Affairs in the First Republic, Musa Yar’Adua. He was the Mutawallen Katsina, a traditional title for the chief financial officer of the Katsina emirate.

The senior Yar’Adua, who was a cousin to the then Emir of Katsina, Usmanu Nagoggo, was amongst the earlier crop of Western-educated people in the state. He was an English language teacher and a graduate of the Katsina Higher College.

He spent many years in Lagos when he was the minister of the then federal capital territory, a factor that may have contributed to the shaping of his children.

His children went on to excel in their chosen careers with Shehu Yar’Adua becoming an army general and the second-in-command to head of state, Olusegun Obasanjo. Umaru Yar’Adua became a two-term state governor and later Nigeria’s President. Abdulaziz Yar’Adua became an army colonel while Mustapha Yar’Adua is a successful businessman.

Why the visits

One of the sons of the late President Yar’Adua, Ibrahim Yar’Adua, said the family’s continued relevance and political status could be some of the reasons the presidential hopefuls visit the family house.

He said the late president’s humility and the late Shehu’s influential circle of friends and loyalists could also be some of the reasons.

“We feel happy (with the visits) because it shows that our parents and grandfather impacted positively….it shows that Nigerians still hold our parents in high esteem. My father, the late president, was a detribalized Nigerian whose efforts to make the country great are known to everyone.

“Most of them (politicians) today are in one way or the other connected to Baba Shehu (Shehu Yar’adu’a) because it was his movement that led to the formation of the PDP and most of those in the APC were once in the PDP,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

When asked if the visits are politically motivated, Ibrahim said, “It’s possible. But I can tell you that some of them are like family members to us. People like Atiku Abubakar, you know his relationship with Baba Shehu. Goodluck Jonathan too is like our family member… So, we can not say all the visits are politically motivated. We appreciate the fact that they still remember our family and go to the house to greet Dada which means a lot to us.”

A lecturer at the political science department of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, Sulaiman Yandaki, said he believes the visits were “reasonably political.”

“The visits have a great impact on the national political terrain because of the influence the house has in Nigerian politics. You know the house has produced a governor, president, one-time vice president, a colonel in the Nigerian Army, a minister. And not only that, you know even their father was a minister. No house in Nigeria has produced such great men, especially by a single woman. This is one of the reasons politicians pay homage to her.

“Another reason is the fact that the family contributed positively to the development of democracy in Nigeria. I don’t think any sensible politician would come to Katsina and refuse to pay homage to the family house,” Mr Yandaki said.