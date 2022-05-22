Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has postponed the screening for its presidential aspirants initially scheduled for Monday.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, in a statement on Sunday, said the scheduled screening has been postponed indefinitely. No reason was given for the postponement.

He stated that a new date for the exercise will be announced shortly.

According to the timetable of the party, the screening ought to have taken place on May 14 and 15.

However, the party only screened governorship, Senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants and announced May 23 as the date for screening of the presidential aspirants.

The timetable of the party has been adjusted several times.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party will have to conclude primary activities before June 3 as prescribed by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Currently, there are 25 presidential aspirants under the ruling party and they are expected to battle for the ticket at the primary election slated for May 29 and 30.

Some of the aspirants include the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Minister of Niger Delta Development, Godswill Akpabio; former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha; and former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

Others are Tunde Bakare, a cleric; Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade; his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi; Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi; former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello; Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar and former Zamfara State governor, Ahmed Yerima.

Also on the list of presidential aspirants are a serving senator, Ajayi Borroffice; the only female aspirant, Uju Kennedy-Ohnenye; Nicholas Felix Nwagbo; former House of Representative Speaker, Dimeji Bankole; former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu; and Mr Tein Jack Rich.

Former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; immediate past Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and Senate President Ahmad Lawan are also in the race.