The Ministry of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has announced the appointment of Anamekwe Nwabuoku to oversee the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.
Mr Nwabuoku will supervise the office following the suspension of Ahmed Idris, the Accountant-General of the Federation who was arrested last week on alleged charges of corruption. The EFCC says Mr Idris stole at least N80 billion.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by Yunusa Abdullahi, spokesperson for the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed.
According to the statement, Mr Nwabuoku’s appointment was contained “in a letter dated 20th May, 2022 and signed by Aliyu Ahmed, Permanent Secretary (Finance), Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning”.
