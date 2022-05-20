President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, approved the appointment of Semiu Adeniran as the substantive Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
This was contained in a statement issued by Sufuyan Ojeifo, the special assistant (media) to the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.
The new appointment follows the demise of the former Statistician-General of the Federation, Simon Harry, on April 13, 2022.
The statement said that Mr Adeniran is a professional statistician of repute with a bias for Demography and Social Statistics. He has over three decades of statistical hands-on experience garnered from various local and international institutions.
Until his appointment, he was the Director of Demographic and Household Statistics at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
