A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, narrated how he was born in Adamawa State by migrant parents who relocated to the state.

Mr Abubakar said Fulani nomads are everywhere in Africa.

He stated this in Jigawa State while canvassing the support of delegates of the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the party’s upcoming presidential primary.

Some embers of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) claimed he was not born in Nigeria and so ineligible to stand for election.

They made the claim at the election petition tribunal where Mr Atiku was challenging the result of the 2019 presidential election which he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Coming to Jigawa is home coming because one person called Malam Adamu Dutse, left here (Dutse, Jigawa State Capital) with his wife named ‘Yar Malam and migrated to Adamawa State where I was born,” Mr Abubakar told reporters at Sule Lamido’s residence in Dutse after meeting delegates at the party’s secretariat.

Mr Abubakar said his parents’ families are still the custodian of the mosque and bearing the title of chief Imam of ‘Jigawar Sarki’, the house is popularly known as ‘Gidan Malamai’.

“Briefly, this is half of my history, for this, I see myself in Jigawa as I am at home,” Mr Abubakar said.

Mr Abubakar said he came to Jigawa not only to canvass delegates’ votes but to visit his people and tighten the bond that exists between them.

He said politically, he and former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido, struggled to ensure democratic rule in the country.

“We are still here struggling for the consolidation of democracy that we fought the military and ensure its existence in Nigeria to ensure prosperity, peace and development,” Mr Abubakar said.

While meeting the party delegates, Mr Abubakar said Nigeria is a blessed country but lacks purposeful leadership.

He said: “we prayed for good leaders, may the peace of God be upon us.”

“I am grateful to the delegates for their support in 2018 primary election, once again, we are here again for the election in 2022, with God’s grace, with your support, I hope to get your support once again,” Mr Abubakar told the delegates.