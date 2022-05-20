President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Adamu Tutuwa as the new director-general and chief executive officer of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi, (FIIRO).

In a terse statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES by the agency’s public relations officer, Christopher Olumuyiwa, he said the appointment takes effect on May 10, for a renewable term of five years.

The new development may have put an end to the prolonged leadership crisis rocking the agency since the exit of its immediate past substantive DG, Gloria Elemo, in 2019.

After the exit of Mrs Elemo, the appointment of Chima Igwe as acting DG was reversed over an allegation of fake doctoral certificate.

Mr Igwe is currently facing prosecution in court over the matter. He is being tried by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC), an anti-graft agency that investigated his certificate scandal and found him guilty.

Mr Igwe was replaced by Yemi Asagbara as acting director until the latest appointment of Mrs Adamu as a substantive director general.

New DG

Before her appointment, Mrs Adamu was the director of the biotechnology centre of the National Biotechnology Development Agency in Jalingo, Taraba State.

According to the statement by FIIRO, Mrs Adamu’s new appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Monilola Udoh.

The statement reads in part: “Her vast experience in science research and development will come in handy as a veritable tool to give FIIRO a further push into the commonwealth of renowned scientific, technology, and research nations.

“With her core competence in biotechnology and her affiliation to scientific donor agencies, hopes are high that her new constituency will benefit therein.”