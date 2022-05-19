Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2022.

Mr Buhari, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle at exactly 5:04 p.m on Thursday, said the development is part of his administration’s efforts to ensure health coverage for Nigerians.

He said the new bill repeals the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Act which has been in existence since 2004.

“As part of our healthcare reforms, I have signed into law the recently passed National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2022, which repeals the National Health Insurance Scheme Act. We will ensure the full implementation of the new Act, to provide coverage for all Nigerians,” he said.

He said the new National Health Insurance Authority will collaborate with state government health insurance schemes to accredit primary and secondary healthcare facilities and ensure the enrollment of Nigerians.

The chairman of the country’s Senate committee on health, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, has consistently advocated the signing of the bill into law since it was passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

According to Mr Oloriegbe, who represents Kwara Central in the upper legislative chamber, the new bill makes health insurance mandatory for all Nigerians.

