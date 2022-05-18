The United States is now the most complicit nation in helping tax evaders and corrupt politicians around the world to hide their wealth from the rule of law, according to a new assessment by Tax Justice Network, a UK-based group.

It is the worst U.S’ worst performance since the ranking began in 2009.

The Tax Justice Network’s Financial Secrecy Index 2022, published Tuesday, said while the supply of financial secrecy services has continued to decline globally due to transparency reforms, five G7 countries alone – the U.S., UK, Japan, Germany and Italy – are responsible for slashing global progress by more than half.

The report, which ranks 141 jurisdictions, came a day ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in Bonn and Königswinter in Germany. The officials are expected to recommit to enforcing sanctions on Russian oligarchs’ hidden assets.

Some $10 trillion is held offshore beyond the rule of law by wealthy individuals through secretive arrangements. That figure is the equivalent to 2.5 times more than the value of all US dollar and EURO bills and coins in circulation around the world today.

Many wealthy Nigerians are beneficiaries of the schemes. The Nigerian government failed to act on previous reports by PREMIUM TIMES exposing hidden wealth stashed by politicians and business leaders in foreign countries.

The revelation that G7 countries are themselves undermining global financial transparency has seen increased calls for a UN tax convention that moves decision-making on international tax and finance out of the hands of the few rich countries.

“Globally, we’re starting to curb the financial secrecy used by Russian oligarchs, and also by tax evaders, corrupt politicians and organised crime around the world to hide and launder ill-gotten wealth. But the US, UK, Germany, Italy and Japan cut back that global progress by more than half, fuelling financial secrecy instead of fighting it. The G7 must make clear where they stand in the fight against financial secrecy by committing to a global asset register,” said Alex Cobham, chief executive at the Tax Justice Network.

The Financial Secrecy Index said the top 10 biggest suppliers of financial secrecy are the United States, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Luxembourg, Japan, Germany, United Arab Emirates, British Virgin Islands (British Overseas Territory) and Guernsey (British Crown Dependency).

Undermining Biden’s commitment

The U.S. increased its supply of financial secrecy service to the world by almost a third (31 per cent) since 2020, according to Tax Justice Network, a contradiction of President Joe Biden’s efforts to tackle global financial secrecy. Mr Biden has had said: “I will lead efforts internationally to bring transparency to the global financial system, go after illicit tax havens, seize stolen assets, and make it more difficult for leaders who steal from their people to hide behind anonymous front companies.”

His administration took action within its first few months in office towards curbing rampant corporate tax abuse by multinational corporations by championing a global minimum tax rate. It has also openly acknowledged its own country’s role in enabling global tax evasion and money laundering by wealthy individuals. US Treasury Secretary Yellen remarked in December 2021 that the U.S. may be “the best place to hide and launder ill-gotten gains.”

The country adopted a transparency law in January 2021 requiring beneficial owners of corporations to be identified and registered. However, the law did not produce a significant score improvement for the US on the index due to limited definitions of which legal entities and beneficial owners must register, exemptions to registration, and an absence of requirements on all trusts,

The tax report says one of the most harmful factors behind the U.S.’ position as the world financial secrecy capital is the country’s refusal to reciprocally exchange information with other countries’ tax authorities. More than 100 countries share information about the financial accounts of non-residents in their jurisdictions under the OECD’s Common Reporting Standard.

The U.S. remains the only major economy not to participate. Ironically, the U.S. does require, under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and its related inter-governmental agreements (IGAs), that all countries to share information with it about U.S. taxpayers financial accounts abroad.

President Biden urged the U.S Congress to advance more reciprocal automatic exchange of information on digital assets in connection with his 2023 budget request. A similar request by former President Barack Obama was not granted.

“While the US has committed to being a leader in cracking down on global corruption, these rankings show how corrupt actors are weaponizing our financial system against democracy here and abroad,” said Ian Gary, Executive Director at the US-based Financial Accountability and Corporate Transparency (FACT) Coalition.

“Both Congress and the Biden administration have made progress, but now they must follow through on the ambitious US anti-corruption strategy, starting with fully implementing the Corporate Transparency Act. The US must also support more reciprocal automatic information exchange between countries; bring sunlight to the US real estate, private investment, and financial enabler industries; and boost funding to key agencies.”