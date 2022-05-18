Two ministers who rescinded their decision to contest elective positions in 2023 are currently attending the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The ministers, Abubakar Malami, attorney-general and minister of justice, and Pauline Tallen, women affairs, had indicated their intention to contest the Kebbi governorship and Plateau South Senatorial District elections, respectively.

They had on Friday attended a valedictory session held for them and eight other ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari, who had earlier directed his appointees nurturing ambitions to run for positions in the 2023 elections, to resign before or on May 16.

However, four of the ministers changed their minds, preferring to remain as ministers.

Apart from Mr Malami and Mrs Tallen, the other ministers who dropped their ambitions are the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

Both had declared to run for president on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress and purchased its N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms

Mr Malami is attending Wednesday’s (today) FEC meeting physically while Mrs Tallen joined virtually.

Mr Ngige was not in the meeting during the opening session which journalists were permitted to cover.

Also physically present at the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha;, Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Folasade Yemi-Esan, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno.

Others are the Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed; Power, Abubakar Aliyu, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The Ministers of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora; Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri; and Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba were also physically present.

Before it commenced, the meeting observed a minute silence in honour of Olawole Ige, a former minister of communication in the military administration of former President Ibrahim Babangida.

Mr Ige died at 83.