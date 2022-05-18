Gunmen Tuesday attacked the country home of the Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Steve Orogwu, killing three of his relatives.

The gunmen also killed a security guard on duty and burnt down the family house of the Orogwus.

The council chairman was not at home when the attack occurred.

A source close to Mr Orogwu said the hoodlums stormed the chairman’s home in Ekpaomaka late Tuesday night.

Mr Orogwu confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday morning.

He said: “They attacked my family compound at Ikwo at night and killed my elder brother and two of his sons and a security guard.”

He also said the gunmen set ablaze the family’s house in the compound.

It was further learnt that the corpses of the victims have been taken to a mortuary in Abakaliki.

The reason for the attack could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Loveth Odah, said she was away on an official assignment when contacted for comments.

Security in Southeast Nigeria, including Ebonyi, has deteriorated with attacks on security agencies, government and public facilities, and high profile individuals becoming almost a daily occurrence.

The attacks have been blamed on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group seeking an independent state of Biafra to be carved out of the South-east and parts of the South-south of the country.

The attacks increased following the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader, last year by the Nigerian government.

The group has consistently denied responsibility for the attacks stating that it is a non-violent organisation.

Mr Kanu is being detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for treason.