The police in Anambra State have confirmed the abduction of Okechukwu Okoye, a lawmaker representing Aguata State Constituency 1 in the Anambra House of Assembly.
Mr Okoye, an indigene of Isuofia, the same community as Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, was kidnapped in Aguata on Sunday.
The police spokesperson in Anambra, Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.
The lawmaker’s black Siena SUV, which he was driving before the incident, had been recovered, the police said.
Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers to rescue the lawmaker.
The police spokesperson also confirmed the killing of a member of a vigilante group, who was on a motorcycle in Oko town, Anambra, on Sunday.
Mr Ikenga said the deceased was putting on a special security outfit, but was not a police officer.
He described as misleading, media report that said the slain man was a police officer. He urged the public to disregard the story.
“The Anambra State Police operatives on May 15 recovered a lifeless body in a police T-shirt found along Oko expressway.
“Preliminary information shows that the unidentified body is not a member of the Nigeria Police Force.
“Meanwhile, investigation has begun to unravel the identity of the deceased and perpetrators of the murder,” he said.
Mr Ikenga said the police have restored normalcy to the area. He urged everyone to remain calm, while being security and safety conscious.
(NAN)
