At least a total of 32 persons were killed across Nigeria by non-state actors in a continued trend last week (May 8-14).

The figure indicates a decline compared to the previous week where 78 persons were killed including three policemen and two soldiers.

One of the 10 incidents was of a lady who was killed in a higher institution in Sokoto State for alleged blasphemy.

Another incident involved soldiers who were ambushed by elements of Boko Haram terrorists in Taraba State.

Most of the incidents last week were recorded in the North-east and North-western parts of the country; only one incident was recorded in the South-west as none was recorded in the other three geopolitical zones.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

North-west

Gunmen on Sunday killed a set of seven persons in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In the attack, local sources said, two villages, Faru and Kauyen Minane, were attacked

That same Sunday, gunmen attacked the Gurbin Magarya community of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing three people and wounding three others.

The bandits were reported to have also killed the livestock of residents of the community.

Local sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the bandits attacked the community around 10 p.m. and blocked all entries into the community.

In Kaduna, a Reverend Father, Joseph Akete of St. John Catholic Church, Kudenda in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, who was kidnapped eight weeks ago by gunmen, died in captivity.

The Chancellor, Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Christian Emmanuel, disclosed this in Kaduna on Wednesday.

In Sokoto, some students of Shehu Shagari College of Education, on Thursday, lynched a female student, identified simply as Deborah, over an allegation of blasphemy against Muhammed, a prophet of Islam.

The deceased was violently stoned to death and later set ablaze by the angry mob, who are mostly students of the college.

The college authorities immediately announced the closure of the school and ordered students to vacate the campus.

North-east

In Taraba, six soldiers were reported dead in an attack by gunmen on Tati village in Takum LGA.

The gunmen were said to have come in large numbers and invaded the village on Tuesday around 10 p.m. They were said to have engaged the troops of 93 battalions in a fierce gun battle.

Also in Taraba, the Commanding Officer of 93 Battalion was declared missing after suspected members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) laid an ambush on Nigerian troops.

The report gathered that during the ambush, at least six soldiers were killed on the spot while many ISWAP terrorists were eliminated by the military.

In Bauchi, gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday attacked Yadagungume and Limi villages in Ningi local government area and killed three people while one other person was injured.

The report gathered that those killed are Shuaibu Salihu (17), Ruwa Ali also known as Mai Inji (45), and Sunusi Burra.

Advertisements





Also in Bauchi, the police command confirmed the killing of three persons in a fresh attack by unidentified gunmen at Num village in Tafawa Balewa local government area.

The spokesperson for the command, Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, said two other villagers were wounded in the attack.

South-west

Gunmen stormed Mabila Hotel in Ikorodu, Lagos, early Wednesday morning and robbed some officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that lodged there.

They also killed the hotel’s gateman.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).