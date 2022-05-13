A valedictory session was Friday morning held for 10 ministers at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, who addressed journalists after the session.

Mr Mohammed said nine of the outgoing ministers were present for the session.

He, however, said not all the 10 ministers, who are aspiring for political office, had resigned from office as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This morning, there was a valedictory session for 10 members of the Federal Executive Council who have indicated their desire to aspire for higher offices,” the minister said.

When asked if all the 10 outgoing ministers had sent in their resignation letters, Mr Mohammed said: “Well, Mr President said some have and others are in the process of doing so.”

Mr Mohammed did not name those who have resigned from office.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the directive by Mr Buhari that ministers seeking elective office resign before Monday.

Following the directive, three have announced their resignations. They are Ogbonnaiya Onu, the science and technology minister; Emeka Nwajiuba, the minister of state for education; and Godswill Akpabio, the Niger Delta minister.

Others like Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipriye Sylva, who seek to be president and Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, who seeks to be Kebbi governor, were yet to announce their resignation as of Friday morning.

There is also Tayo Alasoadura, the minister of state for the Niger Delta Affairs and the Minister of Women’s Affairs, who are running for Senate in Ondo and Plateau States respectively.

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, is seeking Abia State governorship ticket.

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs will be the most hit, as both Ministers are affected.

When Mr Mohammed was asked on the possibility of the president re-appointing the departing ministers after the primaries, he said that will be the decision of the president.

“Only Mr President can say that. I’m just sticking to the speech of Mr President and so I don’t want to speculate what can happen and what cannot happen,” he said.

He also declined to comment on the fate of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the report of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan joining the race.