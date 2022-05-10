A former governor of Lagos State and leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has declared that he has the track records and experience to be the president of Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu, who stated this when he met Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari and APC delegates in the state, said he joined the contest to unite the country.

He said he has the experience to turn around the “sorry” situation of the country especially in the economic and security sectors to ensure that Nigerians benefit from its resources.

Mr Tinubu is contesting against more than 10 others for the APC presidential ticket. Other contestants include his longtime political ally, vice president Yemi Osinbajo; minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; senate president, Ahmed Lawan; President of Africa Development Bank, Akinwumi Adeshina and others.

Apparently speaking on the number of candidates, Mr Tinubu said, “Anybody can run but not everybody can become President. You have to have the track records, experience, vision, training and the developmental programme – a vision of changing a nation from poverty to prosperity. I’ve it all; I’m different from them. They’re candidates, they’re aspirants but I’m an aspirant.

“It happened when Mr President was contesting. They said he (Buhari) cannot win the presidency. We worked together and he won. The second one, they all abandoned him, we say no; he has his second term. And he said the thing is over anybody who wants it can run,” Mr Tinubu said.

He also promised to bring an end to incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Mr Tinubu said it is unacceptable for strikes to continue depriving Nigerian students of their right to education.

“Four years of university should be four years. Some of our children are spending six to 10 years in school. The strike is not acceptable. We will spend resources and investment necessary to move education forward in this country,” he said.

Speaking, the governor of Katsina State, Mr Masari, said Mr Tinubu is “our leader” who deserves respect from everyone.

He commended Mr Tinubu for being a true Nigerian who gave every Nigerian a chance to participate in government when he was the governor of Lagos.

“The current vice president is from Ogun. Kai Muhammad is from Kwara … Aregbsola is from Osun. Architect Kabir, our own from Maiadua here is a Commissioner in Lagos State. Faleke is from Kogi. It goes to show the kind of person Asiwaju is. In his cabinet, there were Igbos…not Igbos of Lagos origin… He gave them a chance. Asiwaju is a cosmopolitan leader,” he said.

Mr Masari said the APC national leader has turned around the fortune of Lagos’ economy.