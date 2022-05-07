The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it would monitor campaign finances including the legitimacy of funds used to purchase political parties’ nomination forms ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said this when he featured on a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Friday.

Mr Bawa said the commission would be working with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other election-related organisations, to track the sources of the money spent on the purchase of nomination of forms.

“When it comes to the issue of monitoring election funds as well as candidates’ funds, that has to do with the work of INEC in this regard.

“But, of course, we are working hand in gloves with INEC and other related agencies in that field to ensure that we follow the money.

“We want to know the source, whether it is legitimate or illegitimate because that is what concerns us,” he said.

In the past weeks, the high costs of expressions of interest and nomination forms of the two largest political parties in the country – the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – have sparked angry reactions from Nigerians.

The presidential form for the APC costs N100 million, while the PDP’s costs N40 million.

Corrupt persons should not be elected

According to the EFCC boss, the commission is more concerned with ensuring that corrupt elements do not gain power in the country.

The EFCC, he said, is more concerned with good administration, transparency, and accountability.

Mr Bawa went on to say that the anti-corruption body is already collaborating with relevant agencies.

“Above all, we are concerned about good governance, transparency, accountability and we are concerned about ensuring that corrupt elements are not given leadership positions in this country,” he said.

He added, “Certainly. That is why we are here. That is part of our mandate to investigate every movement of any fund to ensure legitimacy or otherwise.”

“We are partnering already, not that we are willing to partner and working together to ensure some certain sanctity of the system.”