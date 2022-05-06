A former governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima, has announced his presidential ambition.

Mr Yerima told State House correspondents Friday, after he met President Muhammadu Buhari, that he had briefed the president about his ambition and he would, later on Friday, purchase the APC presidential nomination form.

Mr Yerima joins over a dozen other politicians who have declared interest in becoming the APC presidential candidate for next year’s election.

The former Zamfara governor is well known by Nigerians for promoting the Islamic Sharia system when he governed Zamfara State (1999 to 2007)

His actions then are believed to have contributed to widespread violence across many parts of the country, tagged the Shariah riots.

On Friday, Mr Yerima said his aim as president would be to tackle three issues: insecurity, poverty and ignorance.

Details later…