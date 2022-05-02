Gunmen on Monday, killed four persons, including a police officer, in two communities in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that two of the victims who were killed in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area, were brothers.

The duo, identified as Godwin Ikechukwu Modobi and Nnajiofor Modobi hailed from Umuhu village in the community.

Two other persons were killed near a church, along Udorji road, Ozubulu, in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state.

The latest attacks were coming barely four days after about five persons were killed at a beer parlour in Osumenyi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

Nnajiofor was said to have been killed in their house, before his younger brother, Ikechukwu, was blindfolded and abducted by the gunmen.

Ikechukwu was later killed by the gunmen near Utuh Junction.

His corpse was dumped at the centre of the road.

In a viral video of the incident which was shared in various WhatsApp groups, about four fired bullets were seen close to his corpse as blood gushed out.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incidents.

He said one of the victims of the attack at Utuh was a police officer, while the second victim was later identified as a former youth chairman in the area.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said a Toyota Camry reportedly belonging to one of the victims was recovered by the police.

“We got information of two lifeless bodies along that Nnewi/Ozubulu road. Our operatives quickly went there and recovered the two bodies,” he said.

Sit-at-home

In another development, gunmen, believed to be enforcing the suspended sit-at-home order, attacked a shop owner at a market in Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University, Uli, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The attack happened on Monday near Uli campus of the institution formerly known as Anambra State University.

A student of the institution, Lilian Anna, who said the incident happened close to her lodge, told PREMIUM TIMES, that the gunmen were angry that the shop owner opened for business on a sit-at-home day.

She said: “They did not kill anybody. The man they attacked has a chemist shop. He opened his shop and at the same time switched on his generator. He was the only one who opened today.

“So, they (gunmen) came there, beat him up and set his generator ablaze.”

Attacks by gunmen have increased in the South-east in recent times. The attacks often target security agencies and government facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the South-east. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

IPOB, a secessionist group, is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Leader of the proscribed group, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently being detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for alleged treason.