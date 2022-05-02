Two people have died after a three-storey building collapsed in Lagos on Sunday, an official said.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the southwest coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said on Monday that officials rescued 23 people – 22 males and one female.

The incident happened when the residents had gone to bed, he added.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement that they were alerted of the collapse at 9:48 p.m.

The statement added that fire fighters as well as officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency and Lagos State Ambulance Service have mobilised to the site.

The incident happened barely two months after a building undergoing construction at Yaba collapsed killing four and injuring two.