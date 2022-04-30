The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says security has been beefed up at the nation’s airports ahead of the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, the acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Mrs Hope-ivbaze said: “As part of our preparations to ensure seamless facilitation of our highly esteemed passengers during the sallah celebrations and beyond, security has been beefed up at the airports.

”Also, facilities at our Airports have been generally improved upon and are functioning optimally.

”In addition, all other logistics have been upgraded and strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic in and around our airports.

“Travellers are enjoined to look out for directional signages at the airports for guidance, as well as abide by all safety and security instructions at the airports,” she said.

The FAAN spokesperson assured passengers and airport users of absolute safety and security at the nation’s airports during sallah celebration.

She advised the general public and intending travellers to make early preparations towards completing their travel requirements in good time.

Hope-Ivbase said that receiving of dignitaries at restricted areas by security agents and airport officials was prohibited and anyone found wanting would be prohibited.

(NAN)