The police in Rivers State have arrested Farah Dagogo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in the state, as directed by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Mr Dagogo is a federal lawmaker representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, Rivers State.

He was arrested while appearing for the screening of the governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt, according to his spokesperson, Ibrahim Lawal.

Mr Lawal disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“Mr Dagogo was arrested in the governorship screening hall by some police officers and taken to an unknown location,” he said in the post.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported Governor Wike’s declaration of the lawmaker wanted for allegedly hiring thugs to attack PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt.

But Mr Dagogo, in his response, denied the allegation.

He instead accused Mr Wike of trying to prevent him from appearing before the party’s screening panel this Thursday.

The federal lawmaker had promised to appear before the state police command after the governorship screening if invited.

The police spokesperson in Rivers State, Grace Iringe-koko, did not respond to request for comment from PREMIUM TIMES.

The Commissioner for Information in Rivers, Paulinus Nsirim, did not also respond to a request for comments.