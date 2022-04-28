Six persons died and one other was injured in a second auto crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.
The crash at Kara turning point came a few hours after a Toyota Hiace bus went up in flames, killing four persons and injuring 13 others at the Fidiwo area of Ogunmakin on the expressway.
The Federal Road Safety Corps spokesperson, Florence Okpe, said the latest accident involved a Toyota Previa marked LRG 165 AA.
Ms Okpe said that eight persons were involved in the accident, adding that it was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control which led to the vehicle hitting the road median.
She said the injured victim was taken to Redeem Hospital for treatment, while the deceased were deposited at a hospital in Sagamu, Ogun. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To place an advert here . Call Willie - +2348098788999
JOIN THE CONVERSATION