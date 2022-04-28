The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has written to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), urging the party to include drug test as part of its screening of aspirants on their platforms. .

The chairman of the agency, Buba Marwa, stated this on Wednesday during the 2022 First Quarter Best Performing Commands Awards ceremony at the agency’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Marwa’s statement was contained in a statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.

Mr Marwa, who said a similar letter will also be written to the main opposition party, PDP, and others, said Nigeria requires a mentally stable set of leaders to pilot its affairs.

He said the test will not just be limited to elective office seekers but other appointive office holders.

“We have advocated and will continue to advocate that drug test be conducted for politicians; some state governments like Kano state is already doing this. Not just politicians, but government appointees.

“And, I have just sent a letter this morning to the National Chairman of APC, who will be the first of the national working committee I wish to pay an advocacy visit on this issue.

“I recommended that drug tests be incorporated in the screening process for all those interested in running for public office. We will do the same to the PDP and other important parties,” Mr Marwa said.

The Nigerian constitution and electoral law does to require drug test for candidates and parties and the electoral commission, INEC, are not bound by the request of the NDLEA.

INEC requires all 18 registered political parties to submit the names of aspirant for various elective positions in the 2023 general elections before June 3.

The positions are those of the president, governors, federal and state legislatures.

The parties are expected to screen the aspirants before the primaries.

Read the full statement from the NDLEA below.

