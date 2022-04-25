The lawmaker representing Oron Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Nse Ekpenyong, is dead.

Mr Ekpenyong, 58, reportedly died on Saturday.

The chairman of Mbo Local Government Area, Asuqwo Eyo, confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES. He said the federal lawmaker was not ill. Mr Ekpenyong hails from the area.

Mr Ekpenyong was representing Oron Federal Constituency of Akwa lbom State, and would have completed his second term in May 2023.

He is a former member of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and a former deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa lbom State.

Before joining politics, he served as the Managing Director of Based/Investment Trust Co Nigeria Ltd and later the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brule Integrated Nigeria Ltd.

In 2017, he was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of certificate forgery.

Following his death, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is expected to declare his seat vacant.

The electoral commission, INEC, will then conduct a fresh election to fill the seat.