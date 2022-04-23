Some gunmen, Saturday, reportedly abducted 10 members of the Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Obene Community, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Nation reported that the incident happened at the herders’ settlement in the council area around 1:30 a.m.

The gunmen, who reportedly stole over 300 cows, then demanded N4 million ransom from families of the victims.

The South-east Chairman of MACBAN, Gidado Siddiki made this known on Saturday, according to the paper.

Mr Siddiki said that the herders were attacked at their settlement while asleep and their animals forcefully taken away by the gunmen numbering about 40.

The attackers reportedly invaded the area with weapons such as guns, cutlasses, sticks and charms.

“As I speak to you now, I have reported the incident to the Police and DSS for prompt action,” the newspaper quoted Mr Siddiki as saying.

The MACBAN leader appealed to the kidnappers to release his members and cows.

He condemned the politicisation of the herdsmen and host communities conflict across the country.

He said the herdsmen were always accused of crimes, even in situations where they were the victims of attack.

Mr Siddiki blamed the face-off between herdsmen, farmers and host communities on lack of “accurate communication”.

He commended Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State for initiating a peace and reconciliation committee to address the security challenges in the state and the South-east region at large.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, has confirmed the incident.

He asked the leadership of Miyetti Allah in the state to come up with more information that would enable the police to commence “aggressive investigation” into the matter.

“Yes, we are aware of the incident, but we want the Miyetti Allah leadership to supply us with more information, since the kidnappers have established ransom contact with the victims’ families,” he said.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, urged the Miyetti Allah leadership not to resort to self-help in trying to rescue the victims.

The police spokesperson assured that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, and other security agencies would do everything possible to rescue the victims from their abductors.

Attacks by armed men have increased in the South-east in recent times.

The attacks often target security agencies and government facilities. The recent attack on the cattle breeders appears to be a novelty.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the South-east. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for alleged treason.