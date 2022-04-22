The police have declared 12 persons wanted in connection with various crimes in Isu-Aniocha, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The spokesperson of the force, Muyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Mr Adejobi listed the suspects as Edward Okoye (aka Stone), Donatus Okeke, Onyemazi Ngini, Onyebuchi Nwekeizu Okoye, Nonso Eboh and Chukwuka Onyibor.

Others are Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu, Chuka Ilodigwe, Chinedu Nwoye Okoye, Nonso Awusionwu Obinna, Cosmos Okonkwo and Chukwujekwu Okoye.

He said the persons were declared wanted “in connection with a case of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, an act of terrorism, kidnapping, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms, housebreaking, burglary, malicious damage, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace in Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State, Nigeria;”

The declaration by the police comes amidst a spate of violent attacks in the south-eastern part of Nigeria.

Many police formations were recently attacked in the region, particularly in Anambra and Imo states.

According to the police spokesperson, one of the suspects, Mr Okoye, had on January 19, 2019, in conjunction with others shot two men dead – one Ifeanyi Anazoba (aka Ichafu) and one Chukwuebuka Amodo (aka Mutum) – at a burial function in Umuzuocha Town Hall in Awka South LGA.

He added that the suspects beheaded the duo and burnt their bodies beyond recognition, as well as kidnapped two others and vandalised two properties valued at over N1.2 billion.

Mr Adejobi stated that the suspects also attacked and brutalised some mobile police officers detailed to restore calm to the community.

“The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, urges all well-meaning members of the general public to assist the police with useful information which would facilitate their arrest and ensure they are brought to justice,” the statement said.

