Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said he had planned to spend N50 million on the presidential nomination forms ahead of the 2023 general elections.

His plans were, no doubt, disrupted after the All Progressives Congress (APC) pegged the price for presidential forms at N100 million. He, however, said his ‘supporters’ will raise the money.

The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had on Wednesday, fixed the cost of its interest form at N30 million and the nomination form at N70 million.

A 50 per cent discount was, however, approved for candidates less than 40 years and free tickets for women and persons living with disabilities.

While many Nigerians have condemned the party for the “outrageous” prices, the party defended its decision and said Nigerians make enough money to afford it.

Mr Ngige, who joined the presidential race two days ago, said he will not “crucify” his party for putting the price for presidential nomination forms at N100 million.

He said this during an interviewn Channels TV on Thursday night.

“It does not matter whether I am happy with the price or not. That is what my party NEC fixed, I won’t crucify them,” he said.

The presidential hopeful also attempted to justify the party’s decision regarding the price of forms.

The price, he said, was placed so because, after elections, many candidates fail to contribute to the party. This is even as he commended the party for providing ‘discounts’ for the youth.

When asked by the anchor of the programme, Seun Okinbaloye, if he is willing to raise N100 million and purchase the form, Mr Nigige bragged about having supporters who would willingly do so.

“…I was budgeting N50 million…I have supporters, don’t worry about me. They will contribute.”

While he admitted that the race for the party’s presidential ticket will be a tough one, the minister was convinced that “the best man will win.”

On his ambition, Mr Ngige assured that if elected, he would approve state police.

He aims to achieve this by bringing policing to “every hamlet” and “every local government.”

Although President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nationa Assembly had rejected state police in the recent Constitution amendment, Mr Ngige said “he likes it and it will work.”

The APC has announced that the sale of forms will commence on April 23.

So far, about 10 aspirants have declared interest to be the flag bearer of the party for the 2023 general elections.

They include ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Mr Ngige.

Others are Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, his counterpart in Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and others.