Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday night attacked Geidam, a town in Damaturu, the capital city of Yobe State killing 12 people.

Residents say the insurgents attacked a popular bar in the town around 10 p.m. Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the suspected insurgents also burned the staff quarters of the nearby Government Science and Technical College Geidam.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that other victims of the attack are being hospitalised at the Geidam General Hospitals for various injuries.

A security source who does not want to be mentioned because they have no authorisation to speak with the press on the matter said the insurgents arrived on motorcycles at the outskirts of the town and entered the town on foot and went straight to the bar to unleash mayhem on it occupants.

“They came by foot and burnt three staff quarters at the GSTC Geidam. We also got reports that they went to Augwar Kweri where some prostitutes are residing and kill 11 people there. At GSTC, I understand that only one person died,” said Idris Abubakar, a resident of the town.

The governor of the state, Mai Mala Buni, recently lifted a ban on the use of motorcycles in some parts of the state.

Motorcycles are the preferred means of transportation by insurgents in the state.

Yobe State police public relations officer, Dungus Abdulkareem, who confirmed the attack said one of the victims of the attack was a retired policeman.

Two females were also among those killed.