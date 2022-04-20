The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) led by Itse Sagay, a professor of law, on Wednesday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption record, ranking it as the most successful in Nigeria’s history of fighting graft.

“We need to remind a forgetful world that the peak in Nigeria’s fight against corruption was attained on two occasions; December 1983 – August 1985 and May 2015 till date.

“There is one common factor between these two periods: Mohammed Buhari was Military Head of State in the first interval and Civilian President in the second. It is not a co-incidence,” the statement signed by Mr Sagay read in part.

The remark comes amid a deluge of scathing criticisms that continue to trail the controversial pardon Mr Buhari granted last Thursday with the approval of the National Council of State to two former governors jailed for corruption.

Both former governors – Joshua Dariye of Plateau State and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State – are still serving their 10- and 12-year jail terms, respectively, after the Supreme Court affirmed the conviction on charges of corruption.

Many anti-corruption civil society organisations, lawyers, and newspaper editorials by Nigerian news platforms, including PREMIUM TIMES, have criticised the pardon, accusing Mr Buhari of betraying his campaign promise to fight corruption.

PACAC, a body of top advisers of Mr Buhari on anti-corruption matters, on Wednesday, issued its first public statement since Mr Buhari granted the controversial pardon on April 14.

But the body clearly avoided making any comment on the issue despite being the most topical anti-corruption matter that has dominated public discourse in the last six days.

The statement rather focused on denying a recent report by the United States government accusing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), of only targeting mainly low and middle-level officials suspected of corruption in 2021.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the U.S. government’s report, titled, ‘2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices in Nigeria,’ was released by its Department of State on April 12.

Reacting to the report, PACAC said it “is not a reflection of the reality on the ground.”

It said the report, among other things, “ignored the excellent work done by the EFCC and ICPC in the area of arrests, prosecutions, convictions, assets recovery, fraud prevention, public sensitization, etc.”

“Today constituency projects are tracked, budget padding is gone; bribe for budget approval is no more, fuel subsidy scam has been eliminated, sleeze in NDDC is halted, P&ID, OPL 245 Scams are under control and numerous forfeited assets are being auctioned, etc and the proceeds plowed into the highly successful, social investment programme,” Mr Sagay also stated in the statement.

Read PACAC’s full statement

PRESS RELEASE

THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION IN NIGERIA: SO FAR SO GOOD.

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has reviewed the Annual Report of the USA on Corruption in Nigeria regarding the year 2021. The Report is not a reflection of the reality on the ground. Clearly, the Report relied on perception, media sensationalism, political storyline and secondary data. The Report failed in number of respects.

Firstly, the Report acknowledges the huge efforts of the EFCC and ICPC but held that the duo are ignoring high profile looters. The Report fails to note that it is these internet fraud boys and their ilk that mature into local and international oligarchs. So, nipping it in the bud should be a plus not a minus. In any case are Abba Kyari, Hushpuppi, Mompa, the Ex-Registrar of JAMB, Senior civil servants whose illegal properties have been seized, former National Assembly members like Faruq Lawan actually in jail, former Bank PHB Executive, former Governors, Deziani Alison Madueke former Minister of Petroleum Resources etc not high profile? Moreover, all the recovered assets from outside, Nigeria now about 1 billion dollars belonged to high profile looters.

It is counter intuitive to suggest that lower and middle class looters should be ignored since high profile looters are not arrested!

Secondly, the Report fails to acknowledge that today, there are many safeguards like IPPIS, BVN, TSA, Transparency Portal, Whistleblowing Policy, better Banking regulations, assets declaration, etc that have remarkably reduced corruption in Nigeria. These interventions by this government and its Agencies have drastically reduced corruption in this country.

Thirdly, the Report ignored the excellent work done by the EFCC and ICPC in the area of arrests, prosecutions, convictions, Assets Recovery, fraud prevention, public sensitization, etc. Today Constituency projects are tracked, Budget padding is gone; bribe for budget approval is no more, fuel subsidy scam has been eliminated, sleeze in NDDC is halted, P&ID, OPL 245 Scams are under control and numerous forfeited assets are being auctioned, etc and the proceeds plowed into the highly successful, social investment programme.

Fourthly, the American Report, unlike the ones by CDD, UNODC and Afrobarometer, suffers from a methodological flaw. This is because sources of data for the Report, apart from perception and sensational media reports, are unknown and largely unreliable. If the Reporters truly knew about massive corruption, what stopped them from being our good friends, by confiding in Nigeria to enable us hato lt it within and outside the country?

Fifthly and finally, while fighting corruption by this Government is a top priority, its successful execution under civilian rule poses a challenge. While all our Anti-Corruption Agencies are doing their best without executive interference, the Judiciary and the NASS need to partner with the Executive more vigorously. Additionally State Governors and LGAs have to show more commitment to the fight against corruption to make it inclusive, comprehensive and total.

ClIfarents, religious leaders, schools and the international community cooperate with the Government and the Anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria, corruption can be reduced drastically. Currently, while a lot of success has been recorded, more can be achieved in the fight against corruption if there is coordination, collaboration and cooperation by all stakeholders.

We need to remind a forgetful world that the peak in Nigeria’s fight against corruption was attained on two occasions; December 1983 – August 1985 and May 2015 till date. There is one common factor between these two periods: Mohammed Buhari was Military Head of State in the first interval and Civilian President in the second. It is not a coincidence

Finally w,e most strongly commend all our Anti-Corruption Agencies and urge them to keep their eyes on the ball, especially because implicitly, the US Report acknowledges progress being made as the anti-corruption net is being expanded and the fight against Corruption is now extremely invigorated.

Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN

Chairman,

Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption.

19th April 2022