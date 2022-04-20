Gunmen have bombed Anaku Divisional Police Headquarters in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident, which happened in the early hours of Wednesday, was the fifth attack to be recorded in the state within one week.

Last Wednesday, four police officers were killed when gunmen attacked Atani Divisional Police Headquarters in Ogbaru Council Area of the state.

Less than 24 hours later, PREMIUM TIMES reported that gunmen attacked another police facility in Oyi Council Area. One of the gunmen was killed in the attack.

Also, three police officers were injured, on Thursday, in another attack at a police checkpoint along Ekwulobia expressway in the state.

On Monday, five wedding guests were abducted in Akpo Community, Aguata Local Government Area of the state while they were returning from a traditional marriage ceremony of a cousin to the Anambra State Commissioner for Special Duties, Sly Ezeokenwa.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the latest attack on Anaku police facility, Wednesday afternoon.

He said the gunmen attacked the facility with a locally made explosive, but they were repelled by police officers on duty.

Mr Ikenga said no life was lost in the incident and that the police facility was secured.

“The operatives stood firm and engaged the hoodlums which made them flee the scene. The miscreants, in a bid to escape, threw bon fires inside the station and it affected three police operational vehicles,” Mr Ikenga said.

He said police officers in the state are prepared to confront the gunmen and protect their facilities.

The police spokesperson said operatives have been deployed to the area to restore normalcy and track down the fleeing suspects.

Attacks by armed men have increased in the South-east in recent times. The attacks often target security agencies and government facilities.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra has been accused of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the South-east. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for alleged treason.