Five persons have been kidnapped by gunmen in Akpo community, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State.

The incident happened on Monday when the guests were returning from a traditional marriage ceremony of a cousin to the Anambra State Commissioner for Special Duties, Sly Ezeokenwa.

The commissioner, who announced the kidnap in a text message on Tuesday, said the incident occurred at about 10 p.m.

“The following friends of my cousin: Samson Okafor, Chidozie Eze, Franklin Osuagu, Chijioke Uduba, Benedict Ozoagwu, who visited for his (the cousin) traditional marriage yesterday (Monday) were kidnapped at gunpoint,” Mr Ezeokenwa wrote.

“We are yet to establish any contact with the victims,” he added.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga said the command has launched operation to rescue the kidnapped persons.

He said the police have already communicated with the commissioner.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, expressed hope that the abductors would make contact with the families of the victims.

“Operation is currently ongoing to rescue the victims unhurt,” he said.

Attacks by armed men have increased in South-east in recent times.

The incident happened on a Monday when South-east residents are forced to observe the suspended sit-at-home order.

Although the latest incident is a departure from the usual attacks targeting security agencies and government facilities, it is believed to have been carried out by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) enforcing the civil order.

IPOB, an outlawed group, has been linked to the deadly attacks in the South-east. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for alleged treason.