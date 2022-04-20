On Tuesday, a former minister of sports and youth development, Solomon Dalung, announced he was resigning from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Mr Dalung, who is from Plateau State, served as a cabinet minister during President Muhammadu Buhari’s firm term, between 2015 and 2019.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES’ Ahmadu Maishanu, Mr Dalung explained why he decided to leave the party. He also revealed the party he is defecting to and his interest in the forthcoming general election.

EXCERPT:

PT: Why did you leave the APC?

Dalung: What is wrong is that the APC has derailed from what were the initial objectives that led to the formation of the party. The APC has taken the path of the Peoples Democratic Party, which is undemocratic practices and imposition of candidates, which made me left (leave) the PDP and co-founded the APC. The APC has been hijacked by some people whose only interests are being considered and that is to the detriment of the principles of democracy. It conflicts with my democratic posture, and I decided to leave because there is no attempt to right the wrong.

PT: You left the Party after a new leadership was elected, have you discussed your grievances with the new leaders of the party?

Dalung: How did the leaders emerge? The process of how they came to the helm was part of the reason I decided to leave. They went to the national convention and imposed people and even the caretaker committee of the party was illegally constituted. In the first place, they were not qualified for the job because they are elected officials, they cannot hold two offices at a time. It is against the constitution. They were asked to oversee the affairs of the party for three months, but they ended up spending two years, at the end they came and imposed people on the party. I cannot say they are elected leaders but imposed leaders for that reason I will not stay.

PT: You mean you are not satisfied with the new executive committee of the APC?

Dalung: It’s not even the matter of satisfaction, I mean that all the processes that the APC followed that led to the convention were marred by irregularities. They are supposed to have followed the laid down processes but they did not. We are in a democratic dispensation but the new executive committee of the party weren’t democratically elected.

PT: People say you are critical of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration because you were not reappointed a minister. Is this true?

Dalung: Everyone has his opinion, but being critical of the government is something that I have been doing ever since I became a minister. When I was criticising former President Goodluck Jonathan was I a minister or a former Minister? People with such opinions are religious bigots, when I was criticising Jonathan’s administration they were happy because they did not practice the same religion as him, but now that is Buhari’s turn they want us to fold our arms and watch as things deteriorated. This set of people have negative interpretations of events and they do not wish well for the country. Whoever is in power needs to be told the truth and that is the basis of all religions.

PT: Which Political Party are you defecting to?

Dalung: I am defecting to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

PT: Are you going to contest an elective position, and which one?

Dalung: By the grace of God I am going to contest and I am eligible to vie even for the office of the President but for now I am still making consultations. I will declare my interest at the right time.