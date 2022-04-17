The League Management Company (LMC) has come down hard on Kano Pillars following the ugly scenes that ensued during their Nigeria Professional Football League Matchday 23 clash with Kastina United on Saturday.

Pillars, who were only returning to the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano for the first time in over a year, were held to a barren draw by Katsina United. The fans, angered by the result, turned to violence and damaged properties at the stadium including the bus of the visiting team.

Though Kano Pillars condemned the violent acts and blamed them on saboteurs, the LMC announced stiff punishments on the team.

The LMC slammed a total of N9 million fine on Pillars and banished the club from Kano to Abuja for their home games.

The LMC had earlier in the season sent Pillars to the Mohammed Dikko Stadium, Katsina, for similar reasons after a security breach at the Kaduna stadium, the then adopted home ground of Pillars, during their Week 16 encounter with Rivers United.

On Sunday, the LMC also announced a three-point deduction from Pillars. It said there would be additional points deductions in the event of another occurrence.

The Sani Abacha stadium has also been banned from hosting NPFL games while Pillars were mandated to repair the vandalised Katsina United team bus.

Pillars condemn violent acts

Before the LMC sanctions were announced Sunday night, Pillars had condemned the hooliganism after Saturday’s game.

The club’s media officer, Idris Garu, described Saturday’s incident as unfortunate and surprising.

He said: “We strongly condemn the act by those hoodlums, we are short of words, particularly that this act of hooliganism is coming at a time when our brotherhood with Katsina fans is becoming enviable and sweet.”

The deducted three points will send Pillars down to 16th place on the table with 24 points from 23 matches.