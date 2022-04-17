Nigeria witnessed its deadliest week in 2022 last week (April 10 to 16) as armed non-state actors killed at least 215 people in various attacks. This implies that an average of 30 people were killed daily by armed persons in the West African country, last week.



More than half of the victims, 142, were killed in Plateau State by yet to be identified gunmen. Apart from Plateau, other states that witnessed mass killings include Ebonyi (26) and Benue (23).

The victims also include four police officers.



Before the latest tally, the highest figure this year was recorded in the first three weeks of 2022 when at least 486 people were killed.



PREMIUM TIMES also reported that at least 2,968 people were killed in the first three months of 2022.

Each geopolitical zone of the country recorded at least one fatal incident last week, except the South-south geopolitical zone which recorded none.

The figure for last week indicates a sharp increase when compared to the previous week when at least 25 people were killed.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

North-west

A village head, Isiaku Madaki, and 14 others were reported killed at Kakura, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the early hours of Monday.

A resident of the area, Baban David, said the deceased village head was only installed as leader two days before.

South-west

Gunmen on Monday killed the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Atakumosa East Central Local Government Area of Osun state.

The late Gbenga Ogbara was shot dead in his sitting room in the early hours of the day in Igangan, his hometown.

South-east

Masked gunmen, on Monday, killed a passenger and set a Toyota Sienna vehicle ablaze at the popular Holy Ghost roundabout, Enugu North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The gunmen, said to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), enforcing the suspended Monday sit-at-home order, also snatched a minibus during the attack.

In Anambra, gunmen Wednesday attacked the Police Divisional Headquarters in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area killing four persons.

The Anambra State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack, saying it happened around 11 a.m.

About 24 hours later, some gunmen attacked another police facility in the state.

The police in the state said the Nteje Divisional Police Headquarters in Oyi Local Government Area of the state was attacked on Thursday around 3 a.m.

The police said one of the gunmen was killed during a shootout.

In Ebonyi State, gunmen killed an Abakaliki-based businessman, Issac Chukwu, a week before his wedding.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Chukwu, who traded in provisions, was killed by suspected assassins in Abakaliki on Monday night.

In the same state, the death toll from the recent attack on residents of Effium/Ezza-Effium community in Ohaukwu and part of Ebonyi Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State climbed up to 26.

This followed the invasion of the affected communities by assailants in the area early hours of Sunday.

In Imo, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise (CVR) exercise in a local government following the murder of its official.

The official, identified as Nwokorie Anthony, was shot dead at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) of Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area in the state by gunmen on Thursday.

The gunmen attacked an INEC centre where continuous voter registration was ongoing. Apart from killing Mr Anthony, the gunmen also injured at least four other people during the attack.

North-central

Gunmen in Plateau State killed at least 142 persons in attacks on some communities in Kanam and Wase local government areas of the state.

The attacks, which happened on Sunday, were carried out in Kukawa, Gyambawu, Dungur, Kyaram, Yelwa, Dadda, Wanka, Shuwaka, Gwammadaji, and Dadin Kowa communities of the state.

Three days after the Plateau attack, the lawmaker representing the region said 92 people were killed in the attack. However, an aide to the state governor said 142 people were killed.

In Benue, at least 23 locals were killed when some persons believed to be herders attacked two communities.

The attacks occurred on Monday night at Mbadwem and Tiortyu communities in Guma and Tiortyu local government areas respectively, state authorities said.

North-east

Armed persons, on Monday, invaded a mosque at the Maisamari community in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State, killing its District Head, Abdulkadir Sufiyanu.

Residents said the assailants stormed the area around 8 p.m. after the breaking of the Ramadan fast and shot dead the traditional ruler while he was performing night prayers.

No mercy

Reacting to the killings in Plateau, President Muhammadu Buhari directed security agencies not to spare or forgive those behind the atrocities.

According to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari ordered law enforcement agencies to work strenuously with the government of the state to bring the situation under control and take steps to bring the culprits to justice quickly.

“They should not be spared or forgiven,” Mr Buhari said.